Michael F. Cook
January 11, 1973 — August 7, 2021
Michael “Mike” F. Cook, 48, passed away on August 7, 2021,, in Prescott, Washington. Michael was born on January 11, 1973 in Dayton, to Curtis R. and Carron (McNew) Cook. He spent many years in Independence, Oregon before moving to Washington, where he has lived for the past 30 plus years.
Michael had many hobbies including hunting, fishing and camping; anything that allowed him to be outdoors. He was also a horse trader, and loved to craft bows and walking sticks out of wood. Mike loved everyone and never met a stranger. He volunteered at the Food Bank and loved to give back to the community and others as much as he could. He was a huge supporter of the JROTC, and the most important things to him were his family, faith, and friends. Mike was a member of the Waitsburg Gun Club, and the NRA.
Mike was survived by his daughter, Megan Marie Cook; son, Austin James “A.J.” Cook; parents, Curtis R (Donna) Cook, Carron “Kitty” (David) Laughery; sister, Tristien (Cook) Perry; brothers, Ray Jones, Steven Cook, and James Jones; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack McNew.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to either the Walla Walla Church of Christ, the Waitsburg Food Bank, or the Waitsburg Gun Club.
A memorial service was held September 17, 2021, from 7:00-9:00 pm at Pioneer Park Garden Center, Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories of Mike and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.