Michael E. “Mike” Brumbach
Sept. 10, 1943 — Jan. 7, 2022
Mike Brumbach formerly of Milton-Freewater passed away on January 7, 2022, at his home in College Place at the age of 78 years.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Christ Community Fellowship, 3170 Peppers Bridge Road, Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Fellowship, Christian Aid Center or Walla Walla Community Hospice. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater is in charge of the arrangements.