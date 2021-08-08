Michael Dee Kuljis
February 3, 1950 — July 25, 2021
Michael Dee Kuljis, 72, of Walla Walla, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, after a three-year battle with Liver Cancer.
Mike was born on February 3, 1950, to Jack and Beverly Kuljis in Long Beach, Calif. His parents moved to Washington shortly after his father got discharged from the Navy. Mike was raised in the Seattle area until he was in high school when his family moved to Pasco, WA.
He went into the Marines in February 1968. Mike served in Vietnam in 1969 where he was a Mortarman. He was stationed in Yuma, Arizona after returning to the States, where he made lifelong friends, Alfie Pena, and Bob Davis. He was discharged in 1971, that is when he moved to Walla Walla where his family was. He has been in Walla Walla since then.
In 1972, Mike married Pam Smelcer and they had a daughter, Vanessa Ann. After they divorced Mike and June Osborne met in 1983. They were together for years, getting married August 27, 2013, until her death in 2018.
He worked mostly in construction, finally retiring from Opp & Seibold. After he retired Mike decided to get some goats and train them to be pack goats. Instead, they became his pets. We nicked named him “the goat man”. He was seen around town taking Ebony and Ivory for walks all over Walla Walla. I remember someone saying, “only in Walla Walla.” We hope it made people smile! Mike’s other passions were hunting, and fishing.
Mike was predeceased by his wife, June Kuljis; his father, Jack Kuljis; and his sister, Jackie Kuljis. He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Ann Kidby and grandkids Travis Kidby and Celina Kidby. Also, his stepchildren, Susie Dains and David Dains. His mother, Beverly Kuljis; sister and brother-in-law, Penney Crownover and Clifford Crownover; sister and brother-in-law, Melody Baston and Jay Baston; and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to say a special thanks to Alicia Meza Regalado, we couldn’t have done it without you. You have become a huge part of our family. We love you for all the care and love you gave Mike. It made his days so much better with your care. Also, we would like to thank Randy Shepard and his daughters Abigail and Brianna for helping him take care of Ebony and Ivory; and for taking them to live with you, Mike was so happy they were safe and taken care of.
A Celebration of life for Jackie Kuljis and Mike Kuljis on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel on Rose St. in Walla Walla. Please come and share this time with us.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center or The Wounded Warrior Project through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgrsocelose.com