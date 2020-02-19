Michael D. Jaekel Feb 19, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael D. Jaekel — Jan. 3, 2020WALLA WALLA - Michael Dale Jaekel, 75, died Jan. 3, 2020.No services will be held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Dale Jaekel Walla Walla Service Featured Events Debate Watch Party Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Garde Vintners Tasting Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gather for snacks and conversation anytime after 5:30. Debate starts at 6:00 p.m. Democra… Read more Jazz fusion and funk music at Bontzu Cellars Friday, February 21st, 2020 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm Bontzu Cellars Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nate Miller and the Funkshun will perform a mix of jazz fusion and funk music. Nate Miller, … Read more Speaker Series featuring Richenda Fairhurst Thursday, March 5th, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Blue Mountain Land Trust is excited to debut the 2020 Speaker Series! The Speaker Series bri… Read more Nature Poetry with Keetje Kuipers Thursday, March 12th, 2020 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm Foundry Vineyards Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join us for a wonderful evening of art, wine, and nature-inspired poetry. Keetje Kuipers, a … Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists