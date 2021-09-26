Michael Charlotte Clark
July 29, 1945 — September 4, 2021
Michael Charlotte Clark (née Ryan) was born on July 29, 1945, in Lewiston, Idaho, and she grew up in the mountains above Orofino. From those mountains all the way to the Walla Walla Valley, Mike’s life was adventurous and full of love, and commanded strength. Her greatest and most fulfilling adventure of all was mothering two daughters and four sons and being their kids’ beloved “Nana”. She spoke truth and wisdom, and loved deeply without judgment.
Mike’s children, 11 grandkids, and many friends mourn her unexpected passing on September 4, 2021, but are grateful for having been known and loved by her. Her family that will miss her so very much include Randy, Sonja, Abigail and Brianna Shepherd, and Josh, Paul, Solomon, Jasper and Patrick Clark.
A service honoring Mike’s life will be held at The Father’s House, 304 N. Second Ave, Walla Walla, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. If you’d like to bring an item or two that remind you of her, feel free to do so and there will be a place for them.