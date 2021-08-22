Merl Glen “Oly” Odman
March 8, 1941 — August 17, 2021
Merl Glen Odman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born March 8, 1941, in Toppenish, Washington to Irving and Bessie Odman.
Merl graduated from Wapato High School, where he met Martha Heer, his high school sweetheart, they were married September 10, 1960, had 3 sons and were married almost 61 years.
Merl enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1959 and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Upon discharge from the service, they moved to Yakima, Washington, then to Lewiston, Idaho where Merl began his banking career. Eventually the young family settled in Milton-Freewater in 1972 when Merl took a position with the Bank of Commerce, where he worked for over 20 years. Around 1990 Merl decided to leave the banking industry and started the Merl Odman Insurance Agency, which he owned and operated until retiring in 2007. Merl was very active in his local community, serving on multiple boards and civic clubs for over 35 years.
Merl is survived by his wife, Martha; their sons, Mitch (Debbie Bridges), Matt (Heidi Banek), and Mike (Dalia Gonzales); six grandchildren, four great- grandchildren; and his brothers, Gerald of Pendleton and Delbert of Yakima. Merl was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Bessie; and his older brother, Gene.
Merl was a kindhearted, laid back, patriotic family man that loved God, his family, his country, spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and had a passion for old cars and trucks.
Merl was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Sunday, August 22, from 3pm-5pm at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. A Celebration of Life is planned for Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1 PM at Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. (Face Masks are required) with a gathering for friends and family afterwards at the Jr. Show Grounds. In honor of Merl, vintage hot rods, truck and cars are encouraged
Interment will be at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Merl’s honor to American Legion Post #24 in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com