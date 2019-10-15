Meredith Evelyn Hulce Huwe
Feb. 4, 1933 — Oct. 6, 2019
Meredith Evelyn Huwe, age 86 years, died October 6, 2019, at Dayton General Hospital. She was a 70 year resident of Waitsburg.
Meredith was born in her Grandma’s house in Jones County, South Dakota on February 4, 1933. Her parents were John Arthur and Irene Harlan Hulce. She attended schools in South Dakota until moving to Waitsburg, Washington with her parents in 1949. She graduated with the Waitsburg High School, class of 1950 and enjoyed attending the annual Alumni banquet. Meredith attended college and thereafter worked in various banks, as a teller and later as a loan officer, until her retirement.
Meredith married Pete Huwe in Waitsburg in 1953. They had daughter, Karen, in 1961.
Meredith loved music and remembered the words of many songs and played tunes by ear on the piano. She enjoyed sewing and made countless outfits for Karen and others. Meredith was a generous and loving person. When we told her about our fun adventures or what we were proud of she would so genuinely be happy for us. She did not show favorites but made each one of her family and friends feel that they were very special. She had an uncanny way of knowing when we were needing extra encouragement in life and would lovingly hold us close. You were there, Meredith, for Allen, Becky and Patti when they were needing a “Mom” close at hand. Meredith loved hosting. She loved having people around enjoying themselves whether it was the Huwe Reunion, Bunco, games with family and friends, Dutch Oven cookouts, putting together a puzzle, or a holiday get-together. She loved Karen and Kelly’s border collies keeping her company.
Meredith was immensely devoted to her family and community. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Presbyterian Church, and Rainbow. Meredith and Pete enjoyed many enterprises, such as, canning condiments, Palm Club, E-Z Way and Huwe Properties. She assisted Karen in her Blue Crystal Screen Printing business, catering, sheep dog trials, Classic Auction, Veteran’s Memorial Wall and Waitsburg Celebration Days events and even had a race horse.
Meredith is survived by sister, Dallas Uthe of Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Clark Hulce (wife, Toni) of Albuquerque, NM; son-in-law, Kelly Mohney of Waitsburg; four sisters-in-law, Kay Baker (husband, Rod), Wanda Mattice, Mae Huwe, and Donna Huwe; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Hulce; husband, Maurice “Pete” Huwe; daughter, Karen Huwe Mohney; brother, Harlan Hulce; brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Meredith, thank you for being a part of our lives. We are all going to greatly miss you. You will be forever be loved and in our fondest memories.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Waitsburg Christian Church. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow at the Waitsburg Town hall.
Those who wish may donate to the Meredith Huwe Memorial Scholarship fund, (c/o Kelly Mohney, PO Box 816, Waitsburg, WA, 99361) or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home, Dayton, WA.