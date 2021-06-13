Mercedes Ridenour
February 16, 1934 — June 8, 202
After a long life filled with adventures and laughter, Meg Ridenour (nee Luisa Mercedes Aviles) passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2021.
Over her 87 years, Meg lived a full and active life with family and friends. Moving around the country with her parents for her dad’s career as a college professor instilled in Meg a lifelong love of travel. Meg married William (Bill) Ridenour on August 1, 1952, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Together, they traveled far and wide during Bill’s career in the United States Air Force.
During their 57 years of marriage, they had five children: Randy Ridenour, Debbie Hopkins (Greg), Sheri Rivard (John), Lauri Beaudry (Brian), and Kimberly Montague (Marc). After Bill’s retirement, he and Meg chose to settle in Walla Walla.
Once their children were grown, Meg continued her travels on cruises around the world. Meg was an active volunteer: with her children in Boy Scouts and Camp Fire to PTA and Wa-Hi Flag Team advisor; and in later years her church, the senior center, and the local hospital.
Meg will always be remembered for her bright smile, her warm heart, her pride in her children and grandchildren, her sense of humor, and her corny jokes.
Meg was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Professional Funeral Directors and Crematory, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.