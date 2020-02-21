Melvin K. West
Mar. 2, 1930 — Dec. 27, 2019
Longtime area resident and former Chair of the Walla Walla University Music Department, Melvin West, passed away December 27, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.
A Memorial Evensong Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, in the Walla Walla University Church, 212 SW 4th Street, College Place. A multi-media presentation will precede the service at 3:30 p.m.
Donations in Mel’s honor may be made to Walla Walla University or the Alzheimer’s Association.