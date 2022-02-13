Melvin Joel Harnett
— November 30, 2021
Melvin Joel Harnett, 80, passed away at his home in Walla Walla, on November 30, 2021.
Mel was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Barbara, whom passed away in 2019. He is survived by his three children, Dawn, Sheree, and Sean; four grandchildren; and his second wife, Fe.
Mel proudly served in the U.S. Military, both in the Marine Corps and Army. His professional career included working in the health care field for over 12 years and in law enforcement for over 24 years.
Away from work, Mel loved spending time with his family. Equally so, he loved spending as much time as possible at the Harnett-Scherzinger family ranch in Heppner, OR. Mel also enjoyed spending time researching family genealogy, reading, competitive shooting and reloading for his firearm hobbies.
A Celebration of Melvin’s life, with light appetizers, will be held in Walla Walla on Saturday March 5, 2022, from 2pm to 5pm at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course, 201 E Rees Ave, Walla Walla.
Please come join family and friends.