Melinda Mae Brennan
November 11, 1949 — July 21, 2021
Melinda Brennan lived a life full of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, faithfulness, and gentleness. She savored every interaction with young children as she believed they were God’s greatest gift to humanity. Her gift with children was truly magical. She devoted every day to serving others. She was well known for her hospitable and generous soul, always putting others before herself. On July 21, 2021, Melinda lost her battle with cancer after courageously fighting the disease for almost three years. She was blessed to pass away at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Aberdeen, Wash., on November 11, 1949, to Don and Virginia Geddes.
Growing up, she enjoyed Girl Scouts, Junior Pro Musica, math, interior design as well as attending Bible camp, where she later met Jack Brennan, her future husband, also of Aberdeen. She was the oldest of four children.
She attended Grays Harbor Community College and then married Jack. They then moved to Pensacola, Fla., where he attended Officers Candidate School. They then relocated back to Washington. She studied early childhood education at Eastern Washington University where she found her love for education and teaching young children. Melinda later received her master’s degree from Pacific Oaks University in California.
Together, she and Jack have five children – Scott, Jill, Amy, John and Mary. They were married for nearly 52 years. They lived throughout Washington residing in Aberdeen, Newport and Chewelah before settling in Walla Walla, where they raised their children.
Melinda dedicated her professional career to Early Childhood Education. She was the President of the Kids Place Board, a classroom volunteer, President of both Washington Community and Technical College Organization for Parenting Education Programs and the Early Childhood Teacher Preparation Council of Washington as well as a board member of Walla Walla Early Childhood Coalition. Her career as the director and instructor of the Early Childhood Education Program at Walla Walla Community College was where she made the greatest and most long standing impact. She took great pride in the program she helped develop, and the facility she designed and was built on campus during her tenure. She traveled and advocated for early childhood education throughout Washington and traveled to China with other delegates to study Early Childhood education on an international level. She was named Walla Walla’s Woman of Distinction in 2009 for her commitment to women and children in the community. She was beloved in every community she touched and was a faithful friend to all children.
Her greatest joys came from being “Disneyland Grammy/Mimi” to her 12 grandchildren, who live all around the world. She spent countless weeks every year with each of her children’s families, and had a personal goal of being in-person to celebrate every grandchild’s birthday. During the pandemic, she brought her grandchildren together via weekly zoom meetings. It was well-known as “Virtual Cousin Camp” where the family bonded through Bingo, Charades, Pictionary, talent shows, weather updates and great conversations. Their best moments together though were when they visited Walla Walla together, which they experienced as a magical place. She was simply the best wife, mother, grandmother, and human, that ever lived.
She is survived by her husband Jack, who lives in the family home in Walla Walla; her son, Scott Brennan in Bozeman, Montana; daughter, Jill (and Andy) Jones of Golden Valley, Minnesota; daughter, Amy (and Patrick) Dunne of Ashburn, Virginia; son, John (and Erin) Brennan of Indonesia; and daughter, Mary (and Luke) Lopez of West Linn, Oregon. Her grandchildren include Jack, Drew and Ben Jones; Sullivan, Henry and Murphy Dunne; Caedmon, Whitman and Evangeline Brennan; and Emma, Mason and Ava Lopez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to support Ava’s Army a fund to honor and support her sweet granddaughter Ava who is battling a brain tumor. www.gofundme.com/f/kpgqx-avas-army/donate
Melinda was laid to rest at a private burial. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the months to come and will include all those that loved her.
Friends and family may share memories of Melinda and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com