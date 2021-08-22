Melinda Gail Magnaghi
November 6, 1966 — August 18, 2021
Melinda Gail Magnaghi, daughter of Neal and Joyce Larson, was born on November 6, 1966. On August 18, 2021, she passed away at the age of 54.
She is survived by her husband, Scott and her three children, Melissa (Clayton), Reid (Lauren), and Emma. She is also survived by her mom, Joyce; twin sister, Melissa; and her sisters, Kelly and Barbra.
Melinda was born in Moline, Illinois, and moved to Walla Walla at the age of 5. After graduating Walla Walla High School she attended WSU for her teaching degree and completed her Master’s Degree from Heritage University. Melinda then met and married the love of her life, Scott Magnaghi on August 8, 1991. They recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.
Some of Melinda’s greatest memories were traveling with her family to Twin Lakes, DisneyLand, an Alaskan Cruise, and Dworshak. One of Melinda’s many joys in life was cooking. You could always find her in the kitchen making up her own recipes, all of which were delicious meals. She enjoyed subbing throughout the Walla Walla Valley, but her true passion in life was staying at home and raising her kids as well as many other children.
From the moment Melinda was first diagnosed with cancer, she absolutely radiated positivity and strength. No matter what was thrown at her in life, she made sure everyone knew she wasn’t going down without a fight. Her positive attitude and strength was contagious. Despite her cancer and her struggles she always had a positive and uplifting demeanor in life. She was an amazing support to her cancer group and to many others who shared her diagnosis of cancer.
A rosary for Melinda will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church on Monday, August 23,at 6:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception at the Magnaghi home (2415 Cottonwood Rd. Walla Walla). A private interment will be held Wednesday at Mountain View Cemetery.
Melinda will be remembered as a true friend to everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her uncle Mike Keatts; her cousin, Abby Keatts; her father, Neal Larson; and her mother and father in-law, Frank and Shirley Magnaghi.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362 to St. Francis Catholic Church or St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center.