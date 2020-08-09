Maxine Frances McNabb Warnstrom
August 5, 1913 — October 22, 2019
Maxine Warnstrom died last October at the age of 106. Maxine was the second child, the only girl in the family with five brothers. She was born in Montpelier, Idaho, before the family moved to Umatilla, Oregon where she grew up. Maxine and Fred were married and lived there for over ten years before Fred was transferred with his work. They lived in Idaho, Utah, and Colorado before retiring in Boise, Idaho.
Several years after Fred’s death, Maxine relocated to Walla Walla where she lived until her passing.
She is survived by five children, Georgia, Eleanor (Kent), Nancy, Margie (Dick), Oscar (Carmen); 14 living grandchildren, and one deceased grandson.
