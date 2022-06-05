Maxine A. Henriques
April 18, 1940 — May 30, 2022
Maxine A. Henriques, passed away on May 30, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born on April 18, 1940, in San Francisco, California of parents Bernardo and Maxine Andres and was a long time resident of Walla Walla.
She married the love of her life, Lawrence S. Henriques, on February 7, 1959, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Los Angeles, California. They were married over 63 years. She is survived by her devoted, and beloved spouse, Lawrence, who continues to reside in Walla Walla.
She realized her lifelong dream of opening an Antique Shop which she called Maxine’s Antiques for over two decades. She also was a member of several groups including the Rose Society, Doll Club, Historical Preservation Society. She had a variety of additional interests that brought her joy including her Catholic faith, dance, painting, sewing, drawing, gardening, antiquities and restoration,
Preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Lorraine Romo and Benny Andres; and many other half siblings. Survived by her brother, Vincent Andres of Santa Fe, NM; and her sister, Jennifer Case of Spokane; and many half siblings. She is also survived by her children: Arlene M. Henriques of Pasco, Washington, Lawrence J. Henriques of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Stephen A. Henriques of Walla Walla, and Margaret M. Henriques of Walla Walla. Additional, she is survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing at Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home at 2 pm on Sunday, June 5, with a Rosary following at 5 pm in their Chapel. On Monday, June 6, there will be a Traditional Latin Rite Requiem High Mass celebrated by Father Tuckerman at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Walla Walla at 10 am, followed by graveside service and Interment at Mountain View Cemetery.
All donations are requested to be given in the name of Maxine Henriques to St Patrick’s Catholic Church for Traditional Latin Rite Requiem Masses in her name through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362