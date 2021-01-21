Maurine Anne Williams
March 3, 1926 — January 6, 2021
Maurine Anne Williams, born March 3, 1926, in Umatilla County, Oregon, Maurine passed away in Carson City on January 6, 2021. She grew up on a farm, and as a student, she rode a horse to a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated with a degree in chemistry from Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA. On July 1, 1949, she married the love of her life, Rene Williams. At the University of Nevada in Reno she earned her teaching certificate. She taught elementary school in Reno, Nevada for 30 years. She loved to travel the world. She and her husband visited more than 30 countries, including Russia, China, Australia, the Galapagos Islands, and Kenya, and she enjoyed a trip with her family to Brazil and Guatemala. She loved Reno Photo Club, bird-watching, reading, and music, especially the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra and watching opera in HD.
Maurine was preceded in death by her brother, James Elliott; her husband, Rene Williams; and her daughter, Gail Williams. She is survived by sons, Dan Williams of Reno, and Day Williams and his wife, Robin, of Carson City; and her sister, Mary Lee Farley; grandchildren, Siana Williams, Nathanael Williams, Abby Williams, Alyss Evans; great-grandchildren, Chloe Williams, Simon Evans, and Elliott Evans.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bridge Church in Carson City at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Donations in her name may be made to the Food Cart at the Bridge Church, 901 N. Stewart St., Carson City NV 89701.