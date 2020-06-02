Maurice Kivett
March 7, 1964 — June 1, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
College Place resident Maurice Kivett, 56, died June 1, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
