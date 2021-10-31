Matthew “Isaac” Robertson
December 16, 1991 — October 25, 2021
Matthew “Isaac” Robertson, 29, of Walla Walla passed away October 25, 2021. He was born December 16, 1991, during an ice storm and thus began his love of snow and spending the winter in his jeep in the mountains. His love of the outdoors wasn’t only for winter, he loved spending his summers camping or on the river. He was never more himself than when he was doing something adventurous on 4 wheels.
During the early summers in his life, he could be found on the ocean with his family crabbing and shrimping. Even at 8 years old he had the strength to pull crab pots. Later his summers were spent at Soldier’s Meadows with his family camping and exploring on his 4-wheeler or wading in the river at Walker’s Pitt.
Isaac was someone you could rely on, no matter the circumstance, if he was able, he was there to help in any way he could.
Isaac is survived by his soul mate, Cassie and their son, Jack; his mother, Diane Robertson; his grandparents, Sam and Glenda Robertson; Cassie’s mother, Nita Chandler and Bill Monges; Cassie’s brother, Ronnie Chandler and his wife, Kendra, and their children, Gunner, Trey, Blake, Katie, and Karter. Isaac is also survived by his aunt, Susan Eggers; uncle Kenny Eggers; aunt Sheila Robertson; as well as his best friends Nick Eggers, Eddy Castillo, Andy Robertson, Patrick Kennedy, Jared Cowles, and numerous other family members, friends, and loved ones. Isaac was preceded in death by his brother, Kyle Robertson; uncle, Rick Robertson; Cassie’s father, Arnie Chandler; and his four-legged best friend, Moose.
In lieu of flowers a donation account has been set up under Matthew Isaac Robertson at Banner Bank.
The Celebration of Life will be November 6, 2021, at 11:00am at Blue Mountain Baptist Church, 3009 Heritage Rd, Walla Walla. Family and friends may share memories of Isaac and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.