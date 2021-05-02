Marylois Buley
August 31, 1929 — April 14, 2021
On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Marylois Buley, peacefully passed away at the age of 91.
Marylois was born on August 31, 1929, in a small town in Missouri. Her family moved to Eugene, OR where she met her future Love, Linn Buley. They married in 1949, and soon after moved to Walla Walla to build what turned out to be a long and fulfilling life together, of 70 years.
She was a full-time homemaker, having and raising three boys. She enjoyed being a wife and mother, figuring out ways to stretch a dollar, going on family trips, helping others, being a part of clubs and activities, as well as gatherings with her friends.
When the nest became empty, Marylois spent more of her time with Linn - helping with their business, golfing, traveling, and heading south for the winters. Her friends were very dear to her and she would gather with them often, for coffee group, book talks, enjoying a lunch, card games, or a game of golf. She did not realize life could get any better, until the grandkids started to arrive. Adding a whole new joy to life, she would spend most of her summers having them visit for days or even weeks at a time. Making wonderful memories to include special birthday and holiday celebrations, days at the pool, learning to drive a golf cart, going to the country club for golf, tennis, and swimming lessons followed by lunch on the patio. Of course, the list is endless! Imagination, fun, love, and respect were always encouraged.
Her beautiful happy smile, sweet voice, and cute laugh (with the occasional snort), spread love to all of those who had the opportunity to meet her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, friend, and citizen. With Christ in her heart, she provided a light in many lives. Though she has gone, her memories will stay with us always!
Marylois was preceded in death by her father, Andy; mother, Clella; older brother, Mel; husband, Linn; and second born son, Ken. She is survived by her brother, Richard Corbin; sister in-law, Millie Corbin; two sons, Steve and Gordon; 10+ grandkids: Kimberly, John, Jeffrey (Megan), Ted (Katie) Tuggle, Kelly (Peter) Gallacher, Alexandra, Rochelle, Bridget (Jamison) Cummins, Jordan, and Justin (Marina); 16 great- grandkids: Devan, Dylan, Caden, Parker, Madison, Tanner, Aspyn, Corbin, Brielle, Reed, Garren, Madeline, William, Chloe, Paige, and Rylie; and one great-great-grandson, Jackson.
Because of current conditions, a Celebration of Life is not currently scheduled.