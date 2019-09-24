Marybelle Passmore Savage
Aug. 28, 1923 — Aug. 29, 2019
Marybelle Passmore Savage, 96, passed away at her home in Walla Walla on Thursday, August 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Marybelle, daughter of Oral Samuel Passmore and Mary Donovan Passmore was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla on August 28, 1923. While in fourth grade at St. Patrick’s School, a sweet little boy, James Savage, gave her a valentine. Many years down the line he would become the love of her life, best friend, and husband of 66 years.
Marybelle attended St. Joseph Academy in Yakima and Seattle College, graduating in 1945 with her Bachelor of Science in nursing. Mid-career in 1975, she earned a Master’s in Education at Whitworth College.
Marybelle valued education above all else, and wholeheartedly committed herself both professionally and privately to encouraging others to make the most of their lives through education. From day one, Marybelle focused her career on teaching. Her first job brought her back to Walla Walla where she was hired as a nursing fundamentals instructor. In 1967, Marybelle was a founding faculty member of the Walla Walla Community College nursing program where she was an instructor, and also for several years held the position of Director of Nursing until her retirement in 1986.
Marybelle was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan Patricia Savage, who was taken from us all too soon; and her loving husband, James Michael Savage. Marybelle is survived by her beloved sister and dearest friend, Betty Jean Davies of Bremerton; and her children, David Savage (Laurie Medill), Barbara Buttice (Roy Buttice), Sharon Hagan (Jerry Hagan), and Nancy Page (Roger Page); as well as 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Jim and Marybelle lived life to the fullest, travelling the West and spending quality time with their family and friends. Marybelle took an especially keen and personal interest in her grandchildren, encouraging them in their academic pursuits and celebrating their successes. Marybelle also enjoyed her retirement as an active volunteer and docent of 20 years at Carnegie Art Center where she forged many new and rich lifelong friendships. She was for a time president of Catholic Daughters Association. And for years she enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her friends.
As a family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the loving caretakers who made it possible for Marybelle to continue to enjoy her zinnia patch and daily crossword puzzle comfortably in her family home of 51 years. Also, many thanks to the local hospice team for their kind and professional help in making Marybelle’s final days so peaceful. This seems very fitting, given that Marybelle was on the initial hospice team in Walla Walla in the 1970s, in charge of writing the hospice nursing objectives.
Viewing and visitation will be held at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until after the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church. Father Matthew Nicks will officiate. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Community College Foundation to the James and Marybelle Savage Scholarship in Nursing in memory of their daughter, Susan Patricia Savage through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.