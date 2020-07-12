Maryann Dey Torsedahl
January 31, 1941 — July 6, 2020
On July 6, 2020, Maryann Dey Torsedahl passed away at the age of 79, in Walla Walla, with her loving husband of 18 years, Tork, by her side.
Maryann was born in Bremerton, Washington on January 31, 1941, to James and Bernice Lawrence. She spent her childhood in Silverdale, Washington which would always be her home.
Maryann loved her roses and baking. Her cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies were a family favorite. During Maryann’s life she lived in many places, from California to North Carolina, Alaska to Alabama, and many places in between including Montana before landing in Eastern Washington.
Maryann was preceded in death by her son, John J. Hubbard; her husband, David L. Dey of 33 years; and her parents, James and Bernice Lawrence. Maryann is survived by her husband, Lavern (Tork) Torsedahl; and her two dogs; her son, David L. Dey II (Sue) from her second husband, David L. Dey; her three daughters, Sharon Liljemark (Ron), Shirley Tallent (Mike), and Shelley Richards (Kelly) from her first husband, John A. Hubbard; her step-children, Lyle Torsedahl (Stacy), Mike Toresdahl (Kathy), and Chris Chavez (Gary); and her siblings, Darlene Walters and Ralph Lawrence. Maryann was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Maryann was laid to rest on July 9, 2020, in Starbuck, Washington.
You may leave online condolences at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.