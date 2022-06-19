Mary Vinti Ruzicka
August 20, 1924 - June 15, 2022
Mary Vinti Ruzicka, 97, of Walla Walla died on June 15, 2022.
Born on August 20, 1924, in Walla Walla, she was the sixth child of Jim and Petrina Ballachina Vinti. They were Italian immigrants who moved to this area and started a family farm growing Walla Walla Sweet Onions and other vegetables. She attended Braden School.
Mary married Charles Anton Ruzicka on November 14, 1948, in Walla Walla, and they had four children. They established their own family farm in the Sudbury area and raised cattle, pigs and a variety of crops. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting and attending Charles' Army reunions, in addition to watching their children and grandchildren's school and sports activities. Every Sunday at 11:00AM, she served a full spaghetti dinner with several desserts. Visiting relatives and friends in nursing homes and baking treats for the St. Mary Cancer Center patients were weekly activities for many years. She also cooked and helped run the restaurant at the Walla Walla Livestock Auction. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Walla Walla. It was there that she was baptized, received her First Communion, was married and will have her funeral. She was a member of St. Anne's Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America and Italian Heritage Association. In 2003 she and her sister Rose Vinti Arbini were the Italian Heritage parade co-marshals.
She is survived by two children: daughter Irene (Dennis) Rapp of Spokane and son Marvin (Cheri) Ruzicka of Walla Walla; daughter-in-law, Mary Ruzicka of Cheyenne, WY; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ruzicka (2008); and sons, Edward Ruzicka (2005) and Gerald Ruzicka (2021); as well as her parents, Jim and Petrina Vinti; sisters, Angie Vinti Locati, Vivian Vinti Castoldi, Rose Vinti Arbini and Virginia Vinti; and brothers, Ross Vinti and Frank Vinti.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, from 1:00PM to 6:00PM at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla. The Rosary will be recited at St. Francis Catholic Church on Friday, June 24, at 9:30AM, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00AM. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in the Catholic Section. A reception and Celebration of Life will follow at the St. Francis Parish Hall. Memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to St. Francis Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society through the funeral home.