Mary Theola Luisi
April 10, 1940 — Dec. 30, 2019
On Monday, December 30, 2019, Mary Theola Luisi passed away at the age of 79.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 595 Abbott Rd. Walla Walla.
Mary was born on April 10, 1940, in Ink, Missouri, to Cecil and Clara Baker. Mary loved Jesus and her faith was strong. She was known for her kind and generous heart. She fulfilled her dreams by pursuing a nursing career later in life where she cared for her patients with great passion. She enjoyed gardening, oil painting, porcelain doll making and any craft with her hands.
She is survived by her husband, William Luisi; children, Dale Sams, Debbie Barnes (Darrell), Dee Hall (Dan), William Luisi Jr, Leslie Denson (Jeff) and Richard Luisi (Kelly); 18 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by son, Darren Sams. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.