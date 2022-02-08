Mary Sue Puckett Feb 8, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Sue PuckettFeb. 7, 1941 — Feb. 5, 2022ATHENA - Mary Sue Puckett, 80, died Feb. 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Sue Puckett Arrangement Main Athena Funeral Home Milton Freewater Pend Read more: Dustin Alan Harshman Feb 6, 2022 +2 Fred J. Kimball Feb 6, 2022 Nancy A. Grudzinski Feb 6, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Pets 1 Beautiful male Wheaten Scottie Pets 2 4 German Shorthaired Pointer P Pets 3 Free: no longer able to care f Pets 4 Goldadore puppy for sale! One ALL CLASSIFIEDS