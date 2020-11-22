Mary Scott Torland Brown
Sept. 30, 1926 — Nov. 13, 2020
Mary Scott Torland Brown passed away November 13, 2020, at the age of 94 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 30, 1926, to Mary Ethel Smith-Scott and Emmett Arthur Scott in Camas, WA. She grew up in a house on Prune Hill along with her brothers Henry and Emmett, and graduated from Camas High School.
Mary married Julian Gail Torland on January 3, 1946, and lived in Tigard, OR, where she raised their three children, Jim, Lynn and Jan. A wonderful homemaker and mother, she was active in her children’s lives, providing undying support and love. Julian and Mary later divorced in 1987. Julian passed away June 19, 2007.
In November 1990, Mary married Bynum Estel Brown (Brownie). They traveled the world together for nearly 20 years. They had two homes, one in Beaverton, OR, and one in Sun City West, AZ, and enjoyed being “snowbirds”. Mary always said she was blessed to have a daughter in each place. They moved to Walla Walla in 2006 to be near Jan and Ron. Mary and Brownie enjoyed a kind and loving relationship with their blended family. Sadly, Brownie passed away June 14, 2010.
Mary was a strong loving, and positive woman. Everyone was her friend and she was loved by so many people with a lot calling her “Mom”. Her love and talent painting Norwegian Rosemaling gave her great satisfaction. As a founding member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Tigard, OR, and a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Walla Walla, she volunteered many hours. St Vincent Hospital was also one of her volunteer activities. Mary will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her three children: Jim (Georgia) Torland, The Dalles, OR, Lynn (John) Verheul, Sun City West, AZ, and Jan (Ron Fastrup) Torland, Walla Walla; two grandsons: Scott (Marie) Torland, Ontario, OR, and Ryan (Jandy) Torland, John Day, OR; two great-grandchildren: Brynn and Garrett Torland, Ontario, OR. Mary also has many Torland and Scott brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Survivors also include her extended family: Al (Sharon) Brown, Poulsbo, WA, Whitney Brown, Portland, OR, Curtis (Missy) Brown, Snohomish, WA, Kimberly Spears, Springfield, OR, Doug (Kaylen) Morgan, Eugene, OR, and six great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Sherry Claiborne and Lisa Burks for their loving care during the past few months.
Per Mary’s request there will be a private graveside service in the summer at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Camas, next to her mother and father and two brothers.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Friends and family are invited to sign the virtual guestbook at www.Herringgroseclose.com