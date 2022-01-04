Mary (Picetti) Hoffman
June 10, 1933 — December 24, 2021
Heaven welcomed Mary on December 24, 2021. Mary was born on June 10, 1933, in Yerington, NV, to John Berto Picetti and Mary Picetti (Cervini), both Italian immigrants.
Mom grew up during the depression on a Holstein dairy farm with three older siblings in the high desert of Fernley, Nevada. Mom spent her formative years working with the wide variety of animals on the farm and cooking and cleaning for both the hired help and family, learning all the core values of hard work. She didn’t speak English well until attending the first grade. In 1951 she met and married a Navy man, Richard Mason, and they had three girls together. They made their home in Indian Springs and Whitney (now East Las Vegas). They later divorced, and mom, being a single mother, moved back to one of her father’s family farms in Fernley, Nevada where she studied for her GED and raised her three girls.
Mom then worked as a pharmacy assistant and met her second husband, Jack Hoffman, a carpenter. A family friend recommended moving to Milton-Freewater, to find work in Jack’s trade and a prospect for a new job.
Mom worked independently for a church pastor doing bookkeeping, typing, and organizing while we were in high school. She also attended and graduated from Walla Walla Business School in the early 70s.
Mom loved tending to her flowers and loved harvesting the produce from her garden. She had a green thumb and could grow anything anywhere on her property. She could immerse herself working in the garden and in the yard and took pride in her efforts. She enjoyed playing cards in the evening, listening to country music, Tom Jones, Johnny Mathis, and she enjoyed oil painting and was very good at it. She was always up for a good estate or yard sale and liked organizing a few sales of her own. Mom was active in community service work and volunteered at the Senior Citizen’s Center for many years. She served as the chapter’s president for a couple of years. She received a community service award for her work at the Senior Center and has been a resident in Milton-Freewater for almost 60 years.
Mom taught her daughters about gratitude and trustworthiness from her experiences in life. She taught them about independence and encouraged them to go to college. Her kitchen was often a hub for storytelling, and sometimes we laughed until we cried with her perspective on her experiences and all the sibling silliness.
Her family remembers her strength of spirit and determination in hard times (some may call it stubborn and opinionated), beautiful left-handed cursive handwriting, and her compassion for the underdog. She loved her family gatherings, all seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Mom loved animals and had the ability to attract and care for stray animals. She was deeply devoted to those who loved and respected her.
Preceded in death by her parents; siblings: John, Catherine, and Pete; and her husband Jack (deceased in 1992). Survived by her son and daughters: Wayne Scharrer, Debbie Purefoy (Robert deceased), Mary Ellen Lightfoot (Michael), Susan Wilde (Michael); as well as seven grandchildren: Joshua Purefoy (Beth), Hannah Gerla (Andrew), Daniel Purefoy (Lacey), Rachael Van Valin (Nate), Melissa Millikan (Joshua), Adam Wilde (Tristan), Brandon Wilde (Megan); 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, John (Elizabeth), Alvin Casci (Susan), Annette McIsaac, John Picetti (Kim), and Larry Picetti (Doreen).
At Mom’s request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of sending flowers to the family, contributions can be sent to the Milton Freewater Senior Center.
A huge/special heartfelt thanks goes to the staff/medical professionals at Regency at the Park Rehabilitation Center. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com