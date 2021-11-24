Mary Louise Matheny Foredyce Martin
and
Merle Mace Matheny
Matheny siblings Mary Louise Matheny Foredyce Martin and Merle Mace Matheny will be remembered at a memorial service on November 26. 2021. Louise died June 12, 2020, at her home in Clarkston. She was 83. Mace passed away November 13, 2021. He was 86 and a long-term Starbuck resident.
The service will be held at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home, 1551 Dalles Military Road in Walla Walla. Viewing for Mace will begin at 11 a.m., and the joint memorial service will start at 1 p.m. on November 26, 2021.