Mary Lou (Wade) Hoskins
July 26, 1935 — June 15, 2021
Mary Lou (Wade) Hoskins of Milton-Freewater, passed away June 15, 2021, at her home in Umapine, at the age of 85.
Mary Lou was born July 26, 1935, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Dewey C. and Doris L. (Morgan) Wade. She moved to Washington state with her parents and brother, where her father worked on the Manhatten Project. When it was over the family moved to Walla Walla where she attended school and later graduated from WaHi. She met Ray Hoskins in 1953, married and the couple began their family in Umapine.
Mary Lou worked for the old Umatilla Cannery for 14 years. When the cannery closed she went to work for Birds Eye, D & K. and Stokely for 21 years, retiring in 1996.
She was on a bowling league for 20 years. She loved music, dancing and Elvis. She loved her 22 grandkids.
Mary Lou is survived by her children: Lee and Cory, Mike and Carrie and Cathy, all of Milton-Freewater. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Major John Wade; and son, Robert Hoskins; and her husband, Ray whom she was married to for 59 years.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at Blue Mountain Memorial Garden, College Place, Washington. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com