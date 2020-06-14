Mary Lou Rich
July 8, 1929 — June 6, 2020
Mary Louise Rich, 90, passed away at Washington Odd Fellows Home, 534 Boyer Ave., Walla Walla. Her Memorial service is pending, anticipated to be held at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church later this year, when the current virus pandemic allows.
Mary Lou was an only child, born to Lawson Allen Carrier and Elizabeth “Ruth” (Nethery) Carrier on July 8, 1929, in Ellensburg, Washington. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Pacific Union College in California in 1952. Mary Lou married Harold Lewis Rich on August 10, 1952. Mary Lou and Harold moved to the Walla Walla Valley in 1998. Mary Lou and Harold were married for 63 years, until Harold’s death in 2015.
Mary Lou was active in her church and with her children’s schools for decades. She was a partner in Christian ministry with her husband, a Seventh-day Adventist pastor. While living at Odd Fellows she coordinated a weekly “Song Fest”, gathering with fellow residents to sing favorite Christian hymns. She was an artist, and loved to do china painting and porcelain dolls. For her doll making she could pour the liquid slip or mud into plaster molds, clean the resulting greenware, fire the doll parts in her own electric kiln, paint the face and other features, fire in the kiln again, assemble the parts including glass eyes and wigs, and then sew custom made costumes/dresses for her little creations. Mary Lou was a loving and cherished mother to her four children.
Mary Lou is survived by a daughter, Margery L. Rich of San Gabriel Calif.; three sons, Lawson Allen Rich of Battle Ground Wash., Stuart H. Rich of Lake Tapps Wash., Brian W. Rich of College Place Wash.; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adventist Development and Relief Agency or Blue Mountain Television, through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.