Mary June Thornton
March 6, 1940 — January 26, 2021
On January 26, 2021, Mary June Thornton (Bradford) passed away in her home at the age of 80, in Walla Walla, WA.
Mary was born March 6, 1940, to Richard and Leatus Bradford of Walla Walla.
She is survived by her husband, James Edgar Thornton; and their two daughters, Joanie Fullen (Mark Fullen) and Lisa Anderson (William Lambert) of Walla Walla; brother, Roger Bradford (wife Nancy) of Washougal, WA; sister, Sue Berrar (husband Steve) of Pasco, WA; seven grandchildren: Jeff Kulland (wife Tiffany), Lacey Thornton, Michael Provost (wife Ashley), Phillip Provost (wife Jenna), Brian Fullen, Robert Fullen (wife Crystal), Catherine Dobbins (husband Jeff); 14 great-grandchildren: James Provost, Marcela McLendon, Kiana Kulland, Kaylyn Dane, Henry Provost, Amelia Probvost, Wade Provost, Kylee Spencer, Haleigh Fullen, Marisa Fullen, Hadley Fullen, Kensie Fullen, Sarah Gaines, Travis Gains; one great-great-granddaugther, Madilyn Wallace. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edith Davies Bradford; and her brother, Richard Bradford Jr.
Mary went to Sharpstein Elementary School and Walla Walla High School. She graduated in 1958. Mary spent much of her time on their small family farm west of Walla Walla near the old College Dairy. Her first job was at World Wide Travel, as a Travel Agent.
62 years ago, Mary married James Edgar Thornton of Walla Walla, at the Pioneer Methodist Church. Mary was actively involved in her communities. She served as the President of Newcomers, Volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Her crafty skills helped her as she became a Blue Bird Den Mother, and Girl Scout Leader.
In 1978, the family moved to Seaside, Oregon where James and Mary bought and managed a local Lawn, Garden and Pet Center. Mary specialized in cut flowers and tropical fish. They kept the community stocked with personal pets, lawn products, plants and livestock feed. In the mid 1980s, they sold their store and James began a career in Real Estate, staying in Seaside. In 1988, they decided to move back to their hometown of Walla Walla.
Mary’s greatest loves were her husband and family, the wildlife on YellowHawk Creek and listening to the sounds of the creek and nature. After many years at their house, she learned to recognize specific animals, especially the ones with unique patterns or physical defects. Mary loved all flowers, Carnations and Daisy were her favorite.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society, Bird Sanctuary’s and the Cancer Society through Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.