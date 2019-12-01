Mary Jane Odem
Dec. 31, 1949 — Nov. 19, 2019
Mary Jane Odem, 69, passed away November 19, 2019, at her home in Walla Walla.
A Rosary will be December 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass immediately following at St. Francis Church, 722 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla.
Mary was born to Louis and Jenny (Buttice) Paietta in Walla Walla, on December 31, 1949. She graduated from Walla Walla High School and Eastern Washington University. In 1998 she married Richard D. Odem on February 14, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mary was a long term dedicated employee of the Corps of Engineers as a Safety Technician for 31 years and she received multiple performance awards. She was a devoted member of St. Francis Church, and she prayed the Rosary every morning. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the movies. She enjoyed walking and playing with her dog Shadow. Mary always showed more concern for others first.
Mary was a member of St. Francis Church, the Italian Heritage Association, and BPOE 287.
Mary is survived by her husband, Richard D. Odem; one stepson, RJ Odem; two sisters, Jeanne Lincoln, Cindy Kowalkowski; one brother, Richard Paietta; two grandchildren, a niece, and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com