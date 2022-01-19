Mary Jane Clark
January 19, 1924 — December 23, 2021
Mary Jane Clark was born in Walla Walla on Jan. 19, 1924, to Bill Harder and Carrie DeFreece, and she died peacefully on Dec. 23. 2021, in Pendleton.
She spent her childhood in Milton and Grass Valley with her parents and in Seattle with her grandmother, Mary Cockburn Berger, who instilled in her a lifelong love of baseball.
Mrs. Clark graduated from Mac-Hi in 1941 and subsequently from Spokane Business College. She spent 40 years in banking in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater and Pendleton, where she retired as a vice president at Western Heritage. She loved working with customers.
She married Norman Barlow Clark on Feb. 23, 1942. In 1961 the Clarks moved to Pendleton to build and co-manage Round-Up Lanes. Mrs. Clark was active in bowling for decades and was inducted into the Oregon State Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2013. She especially enjoyed working with youth learning to bowl and helping at the Special Olympics tournaments.
She loved to read, watch sports, go on fishing trips with her husband, and be with her family anytime. She wished they lived right next door.
Norm Clark died in 1982. Mary Jane stayed active, working full time and bowling with her friends in the state and national tournaments, volunteering for the Round-Up Hall of Fame, and serving as treasurer of the Pendleton Soroptimists and the women’s fellowship of the First Christian Church.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her children, Mary Lou Morton (Doug), Susan Burreson (Gene), and Bill Clark (Margo); seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was able to live independently in her own home thanks to the steady support and love of lifelong friends Julia Ann and Bill Murphy. She also leaves a good number of dear friends whose love she truly cherished.
There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25, at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton. Burial is at the Milton-Freewater cemetery. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com