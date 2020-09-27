Mary Helen (Thorne) Allessio
July 15, 1927 — September 16, 2020
Mary Helen (Thorne) Allessio, left us peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 93 after a long battle with Alzheimer/Dementia and Covid-19. Mary was born in Flint, Michigan to William and Oda Mae Thorne on July 15, 1927. She was the fourth child of 7 children.
Mary met John Richard Allessio, and they married in 1947. John preceded her in death in 2012, her grandson, Marcus Allessio in 2018 and three brothers and one sister. Together, John and Mary, raised four children in Walla Walla.
Mary was a fantastic domestic goddess and loved being with her family and was a great mother and friend. She always had an ear to listen and a heart of gold. She was a self-taught seamstress, gardener, bingo enthusiast, bowler and golfer, card and game playing individual. She dearly loved watching her boys play baseball. She enjoyed yard sales hoping to find that “one treasure” she could not live without. Mother was a connoisseur of a great cup of coffee, many coffee pots were sacrificed in this endeavor…the smell lingered forever. She also loved traveling, camping, fishing and boating and watching the Mariners. Mother and Dad loved music and dancing.
Mother loved and enjoyed all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always available to them and was a terrific baker of cookies, pies and wonderful desserts.
Mother is survived by her children, Sandra (Dick) Brulotte, Stephen (Bonnie) Allessio, Mary Ann Allessio and Johnny (Tammy) J. Allessio; her sister, Lucille Dickerson; and brother, William Thorne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Randy Mackey, Michelle Mackey, Faith Merryman, Christopher Brulotte, Michael Alexander, Nick Allessio, Marcus Allessio (deceased), Cassandra Brulotte, Charlie Mackey, Miranda Haecherl and Aryona Mackey.
Our beloved mother will be greatly missed especially by her children and grandchildren and those that knew and loved her.
Brookside Funeral Home is in charge of mother’s remains and memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Thank you so much Cottage in the Meadow for taking such great care of mother.
We will be having a Celebration of Life as soon as we are able. If you would like to donate to Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/ or Hospice http://www.wwhospice.org/ in lieu of flowers that would be greatly appreciated.