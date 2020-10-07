Mary Garcia
April 25, 1947 — October 5, 2020
Mary Garcia, 73, passed away peacefully at home in Kennewick, Washington surrounded by her family. She was a long-time resident of Walla Walla.
Anyone who knew Mary knew of her strong desire to follow the Lord and take care of her family and friends.
Mary was born on April 25, 1947, in Edinburg, Texas. She attended and graduated from Walla Walla High School, Class of 1965. On November 12, 1966, she married Frank Garcia at St. Patrick’s Church in Walla Walla. Together they were blessed with four children.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Vicente and Petra Coronado; her brother, Anselmo Coronado; and her daughter, Patricia Garcia. She is survived by her husband, Frank Garcia; her daughter, Lisa Brittain (Brian); her sons, David (Carrie) Garcia, and Joe (Trina) Garcia; grandchildren, Paige (Caleb) Fry, Roman and Lexi Garcia, Isabella Brittain, Karter and Presley Garcia; and great-grandchildren, Aubree and Elijah Fry.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, from 2-6pm at Herring Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Cannon Beach Christian Conference Center through Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. The family invites you to sign the on line guest book at herringgroseclose.com