Mary Frances Davis Risley
January 24, 1941— September 22, 2020
Mary Frances “Fran” Risley, was born on January 24, 1941, in Houston, Texas to Lola Lee (Cockrell) Davis and Martin Edward Davis. She moved to Walla Walla to attend Walla Walla College after high school graduation at Loma Linda. She spent most of the subsequent years of her life in Pendleton and Milton Freewater.
Fran passed from this life September 22, 2020, after complications arising from a fall. She is survived by her four children: Susan Maple of Walla Walla, Doug (Melissa) of Cottage Grove, Oregon, Dwayne (Sandra) of Gig Harbor, Washington and Dean of Tonasket, Washington; as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the late spring.