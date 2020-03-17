Mary Emma (Sams) Davis
April 14, 1942 — March 12, 2020
Mary Emma (Sams) Davis, 77, of Weston passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Weston Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Walla Walla Community Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Mary Emma was born on April 14, 1942, in Weston, Oregon to Lowell and Juanita Sams. She lived her whole life in Weston. Mary Emma met Tommy Davis, the love of her life in 1955. The couple married on May 3, 1961. They had three children. Mary Emma loved her humming birds and flowers. She was very faithful in her faith and would talk to anyone about God and pray for them.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy at the home; son, Floyd Lee Davis of Pendleton, Oregon; daughters, Anita (Val) Bailey of Lexington, Oregon and Katrina (John) Matilla of Weston, Oregon; 13 grandchildren; 22 great and great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Mary Emma was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lily May Ely; and brothers, Herman and Earl Sams.
To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com