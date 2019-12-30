Mary Ellen Valencsin Dec 30, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Ellen Valencsin Aug. 8, 1966 — Dec. 29, 2019 CLARKSTON, Wash. - Mary Ellen Valencsin, 53, died Dec. 29, 2019, at Tri State Hospital.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Ellen Valencsin Wash. Walla Walla Clarkston Arrangement Tri State Hospital Funeral Home Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists