Mary Ellen Valencsin
Aug. 8, 1966 — Dec. 29, 2019
Mary Ellen Valencsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by family at the Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston, WA. Mary (53) was born in Walla Walla on August 8, 1966, to Ed and Loraine Valencsin. She had been a resident of Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston since January 23, 2019.
Education started early for Mary at Meadowood Springs Speech Camp before she attended Early Childhood Education at Paine School. Mary continued her education in Special Ed classes at Prospect Point Elementary, Garrison Jr. High, and Walla Walla High School. She graduated from Wa-Hi in 1986.
Through the Lillie Rice Center, Mary learned important life skills like how to ride the bus, how to remember her date of birth, and how to print her name clearly. She also learned various job skills and enjoyed employment at a variety of food establishments in Walla Walla. Mary especially liked the Progress Pins she earned during her years at Wendy’s until the restaurant closed their Eastgate site. Mary also worked a short time at Prime Cut and the Walla Walla Elks before her 14-year tenure working at McDonalds with the guidance and direction of her patient job coaches.
God knew exactly what Mary was capable of and provided the people in her life to help facilitate fulfillment for her in both work and play. These numerous teachers taught with their actions as much as with their words to encourage, challenge, and inspire Mary and her family.
Mary took part in learning and participating in swimming, Curves, and art classes. She was a Special Olympics athlete in both bowling and track & field with her best friend, Heather Rubin. Mary was capable of incredible things and not afraid to learn with assistance. Some accomplishments she was especially proud of included: learning to groom a horse, ride a snowmobile and a ski-doo, sew latch hook pieces, and work puzzles that she entered in the Southeastern Washington Fair. Mary also learned to clog and loved the music and the people in this unique class who taught her great lessons about teamwork in a very special way.
Mary learned to be a Eucharistic Minister at both St. Patrick and Assumption Catholic Churches. This ministry fulfilled a special place in her heart. She was accepted by others and guided and directed to respect and be blessed by this ministry in her church community. Mary’s life was constantly sustained by the Lord through those who met her and accepted her.
Mary had her daily routines that were really important to her. Something she loved to do as often as she could was play UNO with family and friends. As her health weakened, Mary again was blessed with relationships that encouraged her and made her days peaceful.
Mary is survived by her Mom, Loraine Valencsin; sisters, Janice (Bob) Millican, Catherine (Paul) Duffy; and brother, Mark (Michelle) Valencsin. Mary is preceded in death by her father, Ed; sister, Debbie Valencsin; and brother, Nicholas Valencsin. She is loved by 12 nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish at 10:30 a.m., with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Father Raymond Kalema will officiate. Niche Inurnment will follow at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens of College Place. A Luncheon and time of fellowship will be held at the Assumption Catholic Parish immediately following the Services at the Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network, or a Charity of Donor’s Choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Special thanks to Dr. Bruce Barga who served Mary in Walla Walla. Our family also appreciates the love and concern of the special caregivers in Walla Walla and the staff of Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. God Bless You.
