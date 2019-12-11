Mary Ellen Leseman
Dec. 18, 1950 — Dec. 6, 2019
Mary E. Leseman passed away at the age of 68 in her home from complications of cancer and diabetes with family at her bedside on December 6, 2019. Mary was born December 18, 1950, to Orval and Veda Beasley in Cottonwood, ID. Mary moved to Dayton, with her family at an early age. Mary attended the Columbia school until 5th grade then graduated from Dayton High School in 1969. Mary married Trent E. Leseman on June 21, 1967, stayed in Dayton, and raised 3 children.
Mary worked multiple jobs over the years including working at the police department, bank, and Green Giant. Her most important and most fulfilling job was raising her family and being a homemaker. Mary was a wonderful cook, always making homemade food from scratch and inventing her own recipes. The only time she used a recipe or cookbook was when she was baking. She hosted many holiday family get-togethers and would make 7 pies as she wanted to make everyone’s favorite. Mary enjoyed her flowers, loved to garden and canned many fruits and vegetables. Mary also loved to go camping, pick huckleberries, morel mushrooms, and just go for a truck ride in the mountains. Known for a beautiful singing voice, Mary sang at many weddings, funerals, and even sang the National Anthem at her daughter’s high school basketball game. She played the guitar, serenading family and friends around the campfire. Other hobbies include sewing, crafts, and playing cards. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Veda (Kaufman) Beasley; sister, Donna Elkins; brother, Delbert Beasley; brother-in-law, David Elkins; sister-n-law, Susan Beasley; and nephew, Robbie Beasley. She is survived by her husband, Trent; three children, Carrie (Michael) Hambidge of Deerpark, WA, Gene (Aimee) Leseman of Pasco, WA, and Melonie (Jon) Matye of Weston, OR; grandchildren, Sarah and Carissa Hambidge, Braeden and Kayli Leseman, Mason and Kaiden Matye; brothers, Bob (Joni) Beasley of Spokane, WA, and Norman (Ilene) Beasley of Walla Walla; a niece and multiple nephews.
There will be a celebration of Mary’s life in the Spring 2020.