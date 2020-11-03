Mary E. Mitchell-Bell Nov 3, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary E. Mitchell-BellOct. 16, 1928 - Nov. 2, 2020Walla Walla - Mary E. Mitchell-Bell, 91, died Nov. 2, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla WA. 99362 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary E. Mitchell-bell Washington Odd Fellows Home Arrangement Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Washington Fellow