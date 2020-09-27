Mary Dorcas Featherston
July 10, 1936 — September 12, 2020
Mary Dorcas Featherston was born July 10, 1936, to Lester Leland Nixon and Martha Esther Godfrey-Nixon in Elba, Arkansas. She was the seventh of nine children growing up on the family’s farm where they raised watermelons until the family moved to Washington in 1947, where they lived and picked berries at Klicker’s farm.
She attended Walla Walla High School where she met her husband, Byron Claude Featherston. They married in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on November 27, 1955, and were together 41 years until his passing.
Mary, a devout Christian, lived for the love and laughter of her family. She enjoyed camping and fishing with the family, and spent many years on a bowling league.
Mary, 84, passed on September 12, 2020, at her home in Kenmore, Washington surrounded by her family. She is to be buried at her late-husband’s side in Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla.
Mary is survived by her five children: Byron Keith, Debora Ann, Kenneth Charles, Donald Paul, and Mark Timothy. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Beulah Mae Laster; and her brother, Oliver Ray Nixon. She was preceded by her parents; brothers and sisters, Margaret Imogene, Georgia Donnabell, Paul Allen, Lester Carl, Alice Geneva, and Gary Doyne.