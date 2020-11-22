October 16, 1928 — November 3, 2020
Mary Davie, 92, died November 3, 2020, at Brookdale Meadow Springs, Richland, WA.
Mary was born to Harry and Edith England, on October 16, 1928, in Grandview, WA. On July 24, 1948, Mary married Glen Davie in Lewiston, Idaho.
In 1965 they moved to Dayton, and Mary was a member of the Eagles #2618 and Rebekah Lodge. In 1975 they moved to Kent, WA, where she was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #27 and Eastern Star #72.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Glen, on December 14, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters-in-law; several Aunts and Uncles; and son-in-law, Loren Laib, of Dayton.
She is survived by four children, Nancy Laib, of Dayton, Glen “Ron” (Helen) Davie, of Gilbert, AZ, Trudy Hoye, of Everett, WA, Bruce Davie, of Walla Walla; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Thompson, of Kennewick; several nieces and nephews; and some special family friends.
Bonney Watson Funeral Home of SeaTac, WA, is taking care of the private ceremony on December 1, 2020. No public service due to the COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Everyone loved Mom. She was a very caring woman putting other people’s needs above her own. Everyone will miss her.