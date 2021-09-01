Mary Dalebout Brown Denton
April 14, 1917 — August 26, 2021
Mary Dalebout Brown Denton of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, passed away on August 26, 2021, at the Boundary County Extended Care located in Bonners Ferry.
The funeral proceedings will be at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home located in Priest River, Idaho, on September 4, 2021, with Pastor Jim Greenslitt officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00AM followed by graveside service at 11:00AM at Evergreen Cemetery.
Mary Dalebout Brown Denton was born on April 14, 1917, in Noonan, North Dakota, to Nicolaas and Maatje DeVissor Dalebout. She married Henry Brown in 1938, in Priest River, Idaho. They lived in Priest River where they had four children, Darlyne, Richard, Robert and Terry. Henry passed away in 1960.
Mary married Richard Denton in December 1963, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They settled in Walla Walla where she worked in a bakery for 30 years. Mary was an active member of the Rabekah Assemblies Walla Walla Lodge for many years.
Mary is survived by her sister, Cornelia Dalebout Cross of Olympia, WA; son, Richard and Barbara Brown of Bonners Ferry, ID; and son, Terry and Janice Brown of Loveland, CO; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by per parents; 10 siblings; husband, Henry Brown; husband, Richard Denton; daughter, Darlyne Brown; son, Robert Brown; granddaughter, Lisa Brown; and great-grandson, Dillion Brown.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren: Rob Brown, Jeff Brown, Richard Brown, Rodney Brown, Chris Brown, Jessi End, Kirsten Brown, Erin Seaman, Carrie Brown and Shelly Hall.
The family of Mary Denton wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Boundary County Extended Care unit for compassionate care and professional dedication to senior citizens. Memorials can be made to the Boundary County Extended Care unit or a charity of your choice.