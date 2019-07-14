Mary Ann Hagert Potts Milligan
March 8, 1946 — July 3, 2019
Mary Ann Hagert Potts Milligan died July 3, 2019, at age 73 in Vancouver, Washington. Mary Ann was born March 8, 1946, in Walla Walla. In 1983, she married George F. Milligan and became a widow in 2005.
Mary Ann graduated from Prescott High School, class of 1964. She and George were proud owners and operators of 7/11 in Vancouver.
Survivors include daughter, Dawn Potts and her husband Behrouz Saadat; granddaughter’s, Shireen Saadat and Yasameen Saadat; grandson, Darius Saadat; great-grandson, Simas Robles; sister, Evelyn Hagert Dutton and her husband Jay Dutton; brother, Pete (Mike) Hagert and his wife Kay Hagert. Preceded in death by mother, Betty Romine Hagert; father, Peter Joseph Hagert; and husband, George F. Milligan.
Mary Ann enjoyed reading, crocheting, piano playing, and watching the Blazer’s games.
Services will be held at Ivy Cemetery in Prescott on July 20 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MS Society of America or to a charity of your choice. “The song is ended, but the melody lingers on”
-Irving Berlin