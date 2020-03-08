Mary Ann Arbini
January 31, 1921 — March 4, 2020
Mary Ann Arbini, born January 31, 1921, to Joe and Theresa Grassi. She went to Washington School. She married Joe Arbini in 1939. They were married for 51 years. They lived in Seattle, Wa where they retired. Mary worked at the cannery, Bee Hive, Penny’s, Sears and Bon Marche in Walla Walla, Richland, Spokane, and Seattle Pike and Pine until she retired. Then moved to San Diego, Oceanside, and Carlsbad in California and then she moved back home to Walla Walla in 1999 and lived in Golden West Estates. She enjoyed shopping and riding the bus. She had three brothers Carl, Ambrose and Angelo Grassi and has one sister Josephine Bagby, in Spokane, Wa. Nephews and nieces Jo Ann Waldo, David Bagby, Gordon Grassi, Angelo’s girls, Coleen, Larry, John and Caroline Arbini, Eleanor Hays, Robert John Ellis.
She will be missed.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 11:00 am until after the Rosary at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home; the Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Sister Helen Mason will officiate. A Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Matthew Nicks, Celebrant. Vault interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church or Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
