Mary Ann Arbini
Jan. 31, 1921 — March 4, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Mary Ann Arbini, 99, died March 4, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
