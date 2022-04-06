Mary Alice
McPherson-Nicholson
October 21, 1941 — April 3, 2022
Mary Alice McPherson-Nicholson, 81, passed away peacefully April 3, 2022, after battling extended illness, surrounded by family, and nurses who loved her dearly. Mary was born October 21, 1941, by Leve Sr, and Clara McPherson in Temple, Texas. She was the pride and joy of her older siblings, Leve Jr McPherson, Cleo Kemp, and Janie Watrin.
Mary accomplished many things during her extraordinary life. From being a young bar owner in the 60s where she first danced with her beloved husband Charles “Nick” Nicholson. Mary went on to wed her wonderful, and supreme husband Nick on September 9, 1966. Later Mary was elected Mayor of Milton-Freewater, where many of her accomplishments are still enjoyed by residents today. But there was no accomplishment that made her prouder than being Mom of 6, Grandmother of 14, Great-Grandmother of 31, and recently crowned a Great-Great-Grandmother of 2.
Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Nick Nicholson; children: Stanley Estep, Kellee Henry, Gregory Wilson, Bradley Nicholson, Tracy Warner, and Charles “Nick” Nicholson; and many grandchildren. She was the last of her siblings to be called to the Lord, and has been reunited with her Mama, Daddy, and Siblings.
The funeral service for Mary McPherson-Nicholson will be on Monday, April 11, at 1:30PM at St. Silouan Orthodox Church, 603 Newell Street, Walla Walla. After the service, we will process to the cemetery in Milton-Freewater where we will lay her to rest.