Mary A. Gross
— February 7, 2021
Mary “Molly” Gross of Lynnwood, Washington, died on February 7, 2021; she was 98 years old. Molly was a devoted wife of 61 years to her late husband, Richard Gross.
Molly was born in Ottawa, Illinois, and moved to California at an early age. She then moved to Alaska where she met her husband. They eventually moved to Washington State and lived in Walla Walla for over 50 years before moving to Lynnwood.
Molly was a loving mother and grandmother to three children and three grandchildren (Rick (son Nolan), Randy (wife Sandy), and Steve (daughters Julie and Geena), and a big sister to Helen and Joe.