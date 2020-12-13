Marvin Wood
1935 — 2020
Marvin Wood passed away on December 7, 2020. He was an Eagle Scout, U.S. Marine, chemist, husband, father, friend, skier, pétanque player, cook, and devoted learner, as evidenced by his graduation in 2008 at age 72 from the WWCC wine program. His favorite description of his friends was, “you don’t have to feel that person’s pulse to know they’re alive”, and, that is the lesson for us - show up, be interested, and contribute, and in that way we too will live a life well-loved. The night before he died he was planning an ugly Christmas Sweater party for June, which will be the celebration of LIFE- his and ours! à votre santé
