Marvin Roy Dietsch
April 11, 1942 — April 30, 2020
In Loving Memory
Marvin R. Dietsch, 78, passed away April 30, 2020, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are entrusted to Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.
Marvin was born to Harley and Opal (Tate) Dietsch in Lomax, IL on April 11, 1942. On June 5, 1965, Marvin married Marty Jean Sanders and the next year they moved to the Milton-Freewater area. Here Marvin worked in metal fab and retired in 2004.
Marvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, but above all his grandchildren and his family. He was a member of the NRA and the local Elk Lodge.
Marvin is survived by his daughter, Kelly Humbert; son, Tony Carey; sisters, Barb, Sandy, Ellenenor; brothers, Ed, Fred; six grandchildren, Kortney, Sean, TJ, Mike, Dustin, Marin; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Wyatt, Tori. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marty; and son, Roy Dietsch.