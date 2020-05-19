Marvin B. Chapman
June 9, 1931 — May 18, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
Marvin B. Chapman, 88,
died May 18, 2020. at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
